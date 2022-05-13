Abbotsford’s Sunny Dhinsa, former tag team partner launch new wrestling promotion

Abbotsford’s Sunny Dhinsa (left) and tag team partner Gzim Selmani have launched Wrestling Entertainment Series. The new promotion starts on June 4 in Nottingham, England. (WWE photo)

Abbotsford’s Sunny Dhinsa has announced that he and his former WWE tag team champion partner Gzim Selmani are launching a wrestling promotion.

The pair, who were known as the Authors of Pain in WWE, have created Wrestling Entertainment Series, which debuts on June 4 in Nottinghham, England.

The first show will available to watch live around the world on FITE.tv.

Are you ready for the future of sports entertainment ? Our invites to the participants have been sent. STAY TUNED !!! #WES #WESNOTTINGHAM pic.twitter.com/clNuubnIbA — Wrestling Entertainment Series (@wesofficialtv) May 13, 2022

The press release states that some of the biggest names in professional wrestling will be a part of WES. It also states that there will be additional dates announced for the remainder of this year in Europe and the Middle East.

Dhinsa, a 2011 W.J. Mouat Secondary grad, signed with WWE in 2014 after a storied amateur wrestling career at Mouat and Simon Fraser University.

He was the Canadian national freestyle wrestling champion from 2011 to 2013 in the heavyweight division. He also won a gold medal at the 2009 Canada Summer Games and a silver medal at the 2011 Pan American Games. He failed to qualify for the 2012 Summer Olympics, and had a good chance to make the 2016 Summer Olympics team but opted to go pro.

He spent the majority of his time with WWE under the name Akam and teamed with Rezar (Selmani) as the AOP.

He spent four years in WWE developmental, and he and Selmani captured the NXT tag team championships in 2017. The duo were then called up to the main roster in April 2018 and the pair captured the WWE tag team titles after a win in England that November.

The pair remained on WWE programming, appearing on the promotion’s Monday Night Raw show until Sept. 4, 2020 when they were released from their contracts.

In recent months the pair have entered the world of NFT’s, working with the BullApe Planet group.

Nottingham’s Motorpoint Arena has a capacity of 10,000 and has previously hosted artists such as Bruno Mars, Katy Perry, Elton John and Lady Gaga.

