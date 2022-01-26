Abbotsford’s Stuart Gibbs named as speed skating official for 2022 Olympics

Gibbs will head to Beijing for the 2022 Winter Olympics, which run from Feb. 4 to 20

Abbotsford’s Stuart Gibbs has been chosen as an official for speed skating at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Speed Skating Canada photo)

Abbotsford’s Stuart Gibbs is going to the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing.

The longtime local volunteer has been appointed as a Short Track Speed Skating video referee for the Games, which run from Feb. 4 to 20.

His appointment comes after decades of volunteering and officiating at local, provincial, national, and international speed

skating events.

Gibbs’ official title is assistant video referee and he will be working with the women’s short track competition.

“I’ve been an on-ice referee at ISU World Cups all over the world but made the move to a dedicated video official several years ago,” Gibbs stated. “This will be my first Olympic assignment and I am very proud to represent Canada and Speed Skating Canada as an assistant video referee at the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing.”

He recently returned from Hungary where he was an assistant video referee for the ISU World Cup short track event from Nov. 25 to 28.

Gibbs was also awarded the Rene Marleau Award, which honours the official of the year, by Speed Skating Canada in 2013.

Gibbs and Manitoba’s Trevis Boyd are the two chosen speed skating officials representing Canada in Beijing.

Canada will be sending 10 short track and 16 long track speed skating athletes to compete at the event.

RELATED: Mission teen speed skater finishes 11th overall in Olympic trials against country’s fastest

abbotsfordBeijing 2022 Winter Games