Abbotsford’s Sarah Korstrom has signed with the CBC Bearcats women’s basketball team. (CBC Bearcats Instagram)

Abbotsford’s Sarah Korstrom has signed with the CBC Bearcats women’s basketball team. (CBC Bearcats Instagram)

Abbotsford’s Sarah Kostrom signs with CBC Bearcats

Robert Bateman student set to join women’s basketball team in the fall

Robert Bateman Secondary School’s Sarah Korstrom will be continuing her basketball journey at the post-secondary level.

The Columbia Bible College Bearcats announced the signing of the Grade 12 student last week and she is set to join the women’s team in the fall.

Korstrom helped lead the Bateman Timberwolves to a ninth place finish in B.C. in the recent 3A provincial senior girls basketball championships.

“We’re excited to welcome Sarah to our program for the 2022-23 season,” stated CBC women’s head coach Jessica Funk. “Sarah is a great culture fit and we’re excited to see the impact she will have on court.”

The CBC Bearcats women’s basketball team finished the 2021-22 Pacwest regular season at 0-18 and failed to qualify for the playoffs.

In addition to her success on the basketball court, Korstrom was also an accomplished jump rope athlete. She trained with the Abbotsford Skipping Sensations and also competed in the sport provincially and nationally.

RELATED:Abbotsford jump rope athletes: Skipping to Nationals

abbotsfordbasketball

Previous story
Abbotsford’s MEI Eagles place sixth, Abby Panthers finish 11th at basketball provincials

Just Posted

Traffic alert
Crash at Highway 11 and Sumas Way in Abbotsford

The Abbotsford Police Department’s Project Bounty Hunter resulted in 30 arrests over 11 days in February. (Image: Abbotsford Police Department)
Project Bounty Hunter results in 30 arrests over 11 days in Abbotsford

Abbotsford’s Sarah Korstrom has signed with the CBC Bearcats women’s basketball team. (CBC Bearcats Instagram)
Abbotsford’s Sarah Kostrom signs with CBC Bearcats

Abbotsford Canucks forward Sheldon Dries breaks in for his eventual overtime winner during Sunday’s 5-4 win over the Colorado Eagles. (Abbotsford Canucks photo)
Abbotsford Canucks split series with Colorado