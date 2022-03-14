Abbotsford’s Sarah Kostrom signs with CBC Bearcats

Robert Bateman Secondary School’s Sarah Korstrom will be continuing her basketball journey at the post-secondary level.

The Columbia Bible College Bearcats announced the signing of the Grade 12 student last week and she is set to join the women’s team in the fall.

Korstrom helped lead the Bateman Timberwolves to a ninth place finish in B.C. in the recent 3A provincial senior girls basketball championships.

“We’re excited to welcome Sarah to our program for the 2022-23 season,” stated CBC women’s head coach Jessica Funk. “Sarah is a great culture fit and we’re excited to see the impact she will have on court.”

The CBC Bearcats women’s basketball team finished the 2021-22 Pacwest regular season at 0-18 and failed to qualify for the playoffs.

In addition to her success on the basketball court, Korstrom was also an accomplished jump rope athlete. She trained with the Abbotsford Skipping Sensations and also competed in the sport provincially and nationally.

