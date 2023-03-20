Abbotsford’s Samara Mason has signed with the Okanagan College Coyotes women’s basketball program. (@okanagancollegewbb Instagram photo)

Abbotsford’s Samara Mason signs with Okanagan College women’s basketball program

Grade 12 Yale Secondary student joins Coyotes after excellent high school career with the Lions

Abbotsford’s Samara Mason has signed with the Okanagan College Coyotes women’s basketball program.

The Kelowna-based school made the announcement on social media on Saturday (March 18).

Mason is coming off an excellent Grade 12 season at Abbotsford’s Yale Secondary and she recently was named the BC School Sports Girls 4A Tournament’s most outstanding defensive player. The shooting guard helped lead the Yale Lions to a fourth place finish in the province at that tournament.

The Lions finished the Eastern Valley Athletic Association’s regular season in second place in the 4A and posted a record of 7-2. They were runner-ups in the playoffs and that performance clinched a spot at the provincials. Mason and the Lions also won the senior girls division at the Abbotsford Police City Basketball Tournament in December.

She also excelled in basketball at the club level with the Greater Vancouver-based VK Basketball.

She joins an OC team that finished 7-10 and placed fifth in the conference in Pacwest regular season play. The Coyotes were then eliminated by Douglas College in the quarterfinal round of the playoffs. The Coyotes did win their first women’s basketball title in the 2021-22 season.

Mason and the Coyotes will visit Abbotsford’s Columbia Bible College Bearcats at some point in the 2023-24 regular season. The Pacwest season typically runs from November to March.

For more information, visit gocoyotes.ca.

RELATED: Abbotsford Senior, Yale Secondary win pair of banners at APD city basketball tournament

