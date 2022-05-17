Abbotsford’s Robert Bateman wins B.C. High School Hockey League championship

The Robert Bateman Timberwolves hockey team captured a Tier 2 B.C. High School Hockey Championship in Coquitlam on Saturday (May 14). (BC Hockey photo)

The Robert Bateman Secondary School Timberwolves have captured the Tier 2 B.C. High School Hockey League title.

The Wolves went a perfect 2-0 at the finals, which occurred on Friday (May 13) and Saturday (May 14) at Planet Ice in Coquitlam.

Bateman opened the event with an 8-3 win over Sardis Secondary on Friday to advance to the final.

The Wolves jumped out to a 4-2 lead after one and then added three more in the second to cruise to the win.

Bateman’s Ashton McDonaugh had three goals and one assist to lead the offensive push. The Wolves also got goals from Manwinder Sandhu, Tyler Pretty (two) and Ryan Pretty (two). Tyler Pretty added three assist for a five-point game.

Goalie Joel Riedel earned the win for Bateman.

That win advanced Bateman to Saturday’s final and a date with the Mission Secondary School Roadrunners. Bateman rode a five-goal second period to score a 9-4 win and capture the Tier 2 championship.

🏆 #BCHchamp | Congratulations to our three BC High School Hockey Champions for 2022! •Tier 1: Heritage Woods

•Tier 2: Robert Bateman

•Tier 3: Riverside Full Championship stats: https://t.co/4PQ8sjSKjl pic.twitter.com/KMshg8lWdv — BC Hockey (@BCHockey_Source) May 15, 2022

Mission actually jumped out to a 3-2 lead after one before Bateman outscored Mission 5-0 in the second and 2-1 in the third.

Tyler Pretty had three goals and three assists to lead the Wolves and Bateman also had goals from Kyle Kobes (two), Sandhu, Rylan Lode, Ryan Pretty and Shane Filinger. Connor Remple picked up the win in goal.

Mission got goals from Adam Bligh, Samuel Gerbrand, Joshua Visser and Wyatt Sonmor.

Abbotsford’s MEI Eagles also competed in the tournament, but were eliminated after a 7-2 loss to Mission on Friday.

The playoff performance was a turnaround from the regular season for Bateman, after the club finished third. Mission dominated Tier 2 during the regular season, going undefeated and outscoring the opposition 22-8 in four games.

For more, visit bchshl.hisports.site/schedules/3962.

