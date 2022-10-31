Abbotsford’s Robert Bateman Timberwolves football team completes ‘shutout October’

Senior varsity team has now recorded four straight shutouts, Mouat Hawks fight for playoff spot

Bateman’s Nolan Watrin, shown here from a game earlier this season, threw five touchdowns in Bateman’s 35-0 win over Windsor on Friday (Oct. 28). (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)

The Robert Bateman Timberwolves senior varsity football team completed a total October shutout after blanking the Windsor Dukes 35-0 in North Vancouver on Friday (Oct. 28).

Bateman did not allow a single point in four games in October, also posting shutout wins over Langley (48-0 on Oct. 7), Holy Cross (35-0 on Oct. 14) and Argyle (28-0 on Oct. 22). The team last allowed points on Sept. 30.

The Timberwolves opened the scoring with a nine-year touchdown pass from quarterback Nolan Watrin to wide receiver AJ Nguyen in the first quarter and then the team exploded for 21 points in the second. Watrin connected with Colby Johnson twice (13 yards and 49 yards) and Keaton MacLachlan (two yards) to go up 28-0 at halftime.

Watrin added a 19-yard touchdown pass to MacLachlan in the fourth quarter.

“We had a bit of a slow start, but got on track in the second quarter,” stated Bateman head coach David Mills. “It was good to see a lot of players involved today and see some success in all phases of the game.”

The Bateman passing game was buzzing, with Watrin completing 13 of 17 attempts and throwing for 205 yards and one touchdown. Taejshon Catlin led the way with 57 yards rushing. Braden Tuchscherer collected a team-high four tackles and Hugh Clifford recorded two sacks. Catlin and Ewen Delisser both grabbed one interception.

Bateman has now locked up first place in the AA’s Coastal Division and are a perfect 6-0. They have only allowed 42 points for the entire season. Bateman will receive a bye week in the playoffs and advance to the quarterfinal round, which begins Nov. 18.

The Timberwolves close the season at home on Friday (Nov. 4) against Ballenas. Kick-off is set for 3 p.m.

Over in Chilliwack, the W.J. Mouat Hawks three-game win streak was snapped by the G.W. Graham Grizzlies with a 48-16 loss on Friday.

Hawks quarterback Jackson Di Guistini threw for 233 yards and two touchdowns, while Treyson Luesley recorded a team-high 16 tackles.

The Hawks record drops to 3-2, but they remain in second place in the AAA’s East Division. Mouat can clinch the second seed in the East and a playoff spot with a win over the Abbotsford Panthers in the “Abbotsford Bowl” – which is set for Nov. 4 at 7 p.m. at CG Howe field.

The Panthers (1-4) lost 40-26 to Kelowna on Oct. 28 and have been eliminated from playoff contention.

For more on all the teams, visit bchighschoolfootball.com.

RELATED: All three Abbotsford senior varsity football teams post wins over the weekend

abbotsfordBreaking NewsFootball