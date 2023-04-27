Abbotsford’s Nyah Vermeulen has committed to the Western Wyoming Mustangs women’s basketball team. (Instagram photo)

Abbotsford’s Nyah Vermeulen commits to Western Wyoming Mustangs

Grade 12 Abbotsford Senior student joining Western Wyoming’s women’s basketball program

Abbotsford Senior’s Nyah Vermeulen has committed to the Western Wyoming Community College Mustangs women’s basketball program.

The Mustangs announced the news on social media on Wednesday (April 26).

The 6-1 forward/centre is set to join WWCC in the fall. Vermeulen is coming off a spectacular senior season with the Abbotsford Panthers that saw her help lead the team to a 3A provincial title back in March.

RELATED: Abbotsford Panthers win 3A provincial basketball title

Vermeulen was excellent throughout the provincials and was named a tournament first team all-star. She and the Panthers also finished second at the Eastern Valley Athletic Association regional tournament, with Vermeulen again being named an all-star.

WWCC is located in Rock Springs, Wyo. and the Mustangs compete in Division 1 of the National Junior College Athletic Association. The women’s basketball team finished with an overall record of 17-15 (5-5 in conference play) in 2022-23 and lost to the Casper College Thunderbirds in the Region IX final.

The Mustangs compete primarily against teams from Wyoming, Colorado and Nebraska. The closest team in the Mustangs conference to B.C. is the Powell, Wyo.-based Northwest College Trappers.

The NJCAA season typically runs from November to March, with some exhibition games occurring in October.

For more information, visit westernwyoming.edu/mustang-athletics.

