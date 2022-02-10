Bateman’s Nolan Dochuk, shown here from a game in November, has signed with SFU football. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)

Abbotsford’s Nolan Dochuk signs with SFU football

Robert Bateman Secondary School student set to join SFU in the fall

Abbotsford’s Nolan Dochuk has signed with the Simon Fraser University football program.

The Grade 12 Robert Bateman Secondary School student’s announcement was made on social media on Thursday (Feb. 10).

Dochuk, a 6-3 wide receiver and defensive back, led the Bateman Timberwolves with 277 yards receiving in eight games in 2021. He also caught three touchdowns in his senior year.

As a defensive back Dochuk recorded four tackles in 2021.

He collected 116 yards receiving and two touchdowns in six games with the Timberwolves junior varsity team back in 2019.

Dochuk was part of the 2021 Timberwolves senior varsity team that advanced to the coastal championship final and compiled an overall record of 7-1. Bateman lost 40-38 in overtime to the Carson Graham Eagles in the final inside BC Place on Dec. 4.

He will join Bateman product Sam Davenport on SFU.

SFU finished with a record of 1-7 in 2021, with the team’s lone win coming in a 30-3 win over Montana St-Northern Polar Bears on Oct. 16.

SFU has competed in NCAA Division II and play American football since 2010. The team’s best record in NCAA play was 2012 when the team finished 5-6.

