Abbotsford’s Mouat Hawks win first playoff game in nine years

It’s been nine years since the W.J. Mouat Hawks senior varsity football team won a playoff game – but for the Hawks players in Friday’s (Nov. 11) 42-0 playoff win over the New Westminster Hyacks at Abbotsford’s CG Howe Field – it was worth the wait.

Mouat dominated the wild card game from start to finish and the team’s defence didn’t allow the Hyacks any chance to build momentum.

Despite Mouat’s storied history, which includes three provincial titles, the last decade has seen the Hawks qualify for the postseason several times but struggle to win. Mouat last won a playoff game on Nov. 15, 2013 when they defeated Handsworth 50-22 in North Vancouver. The last home playoff win was a 49-24 win over Notre Dame on Nov. 8, 2013.

Hawks quarterback Jackson Di Giustini connected with Armaan Sharma on a screen pass to open the scoring in the first quarter and Mouat played aggressive early on the ensuing kick-off by recovering an onside kick.

Di Giustini threw a touchdown pass to Chase Heinrich on the next drive and the Hawks scored on special teams after Nico Pancubit recovered a fumble after a botched punt attempt by New Westminster.

The Hyacks nearly got on the board in the second quarter after Mouat fumbled the ball on a punt. New Westminster marched all the way to the Hawks two-yard line, but the Mouat defence stood tall and stopped them. Sharma and Di Giustini connected again for a spectacular 85-yard passing play and the Hawks led 30-0 at halftime.

Mouat’s Max Pratt and Derek Mora added touchdowns in the second half and Mora also grabbed an interception on defence.

The Hawks passing game was on fire, with Di Giustini throwing for 311 yards (17 for 29) and five touchdowns. Sharma led the way with 125 yards receiving and two touchdowns. Heinrich collected 83 yards in the air.

Defensively Logan Kang-Vinnish had a monster game with seven tackles. Nixon Unger and Talon Trolland added five and four tackles respectively.

Hawks head coach Andrew Harder had a lot of praise for his team’s efforts.

“From the beginning of the year to where we are now – I don’t think too many people gave out Mouat varisty squad a shot,” he said, noting that the AAA West Division, which the Hyacks are part of, is considered the stronger division. “Our boys played really tough and had a good week of practice.”

Harder said the play of Kang-Vinnish was impressive and he’s pleased that the Grade 12 linebacker was recognized as an all-star earlier this week.

“He’s been fantastic all year for us but our whole d-line was great today,” he said. “We have struggled against the run at times this year so it was awesome to see us bear down and stop their run game today.”

The offence almost entirely relied on the arm of Di Giustini and Harder said it was a solid game from his Grade 11 pivot.

Harder said it’s also a big step for the football program to earn the playoff win and combine that with the success the junior varsity team had this season.

“We’re on the rise,” he said. “We had a tough loss with the JV’s this week but we have a really good group coming through. It’s only going to get better for Mouat.”

The Hawks now await the winner of Saturday’s (Nov. 12) wild card game between the Mount Douglas and St. Thomas More. If Mount Douglas wins they will host another playoff game next week. If STM wins they will hit the road.

