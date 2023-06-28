Abbotsford’s Micah Bucknam wins NCAA baseball title with LSU Tigers

Abbotsford’s Micah Bucknam celebrates with his LSU teammates after winning the College World Series on June 26. (Twitter photo)

Abbotsford’s Micah Bucknam is an NCAA baseball champion after the MEI grad and his Louisiana State University Tigers defeated Florida 18-4 in game three of the championship series to win the crown on Monday (June 26).

LSU finished the season with an overall record of 54-17 and a conference mark of 19-10.

THE TIGERS ARE NATIONAL CHAMPIONS pic.twitter.com/iIGgdyTSkw — LSU Baseball (@LSUbaseball) June 27, 2023

The Tigers qualified for the College World Series after sweeping the University of Kentucky at the NCAA Super Regional on June 10 and 11.

LSU then overcame Tennessee and Wake Forest to advance to the Championship Series against Florida. The Tigers opened the best-of-three with a 4-3 win in 11 innings on June 24, but then fell 24-4 to Florida on June 25. They clinched the title with the aforementioned 18-4 drubbing on June 26.

Bucknam, a 2021 Toronto Blue Jays draft pick played his first season at the Baton Rouge, La.-based school in 2022-23 and appeared in eight games and pitched a total of seven innings. He collected 14 strikeouts and posted an earned run average of 11.57 in those appearances.

He recorded a season-high three strikeouts against Northwestern State on May 9.

Bucknam was chosen in the 16th round, 482nd overall by Toronto and previously played with the Abbotsford Cardinals of the B.C. Premier Baseball League. He complied a record of 6-2 with an earn run average of just 1.87 in 13 appearances in his last full year in 2019. He also recorded two shutouts and struck out 50 batters while walking only 18 that year.

Bucknam has showcased his skill on the mound from an early age in Abbotsford, winning the fastest pitch competition at the Abbotsford Angels Hardball Assocation’s mosquito skills competition back in 2014.

He was also a part of the Abbotsford Angels 13U club that won the Western Canadian championship back in 2016. Bucknam went on to earn a silver medal in baseball with the Fraser Valley team at the Cowichan 2018 B.C. Summer Games.

It wasn’t just baseball that Bucknam excelled at though, as he was also a key part of the MEI Eagles volleyball dynasty during his time at the school.

He helped the school win a junior boys provincial title in 2018 and was named the tournament’s most valuable player that year.

Bucknam then was a key part of the Eagles senior boys 2A provincial title win in 2019. He was named a second team all-star at that event.

He did initially commit to the University of Washington Huskies baseball program, but then changed his mind and announced he would be joining LSU in Sept. 2021.

I am extremely excited to announce my commitment to Louisiana State University. I’d like to thank my coaches and family for helping me make this decision. It’s been a crazy year and the Lord has led me through all of it!#gueaxtigers🐯 pic.twitter.com/C8btnYCxfE — Micah Bucknam (@BucknamMicah) September 8, 2021

