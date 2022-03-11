Abbotsford’s MEI Eagles fall in provincial quarter-finals

The MEI Eagles fell 93-68 to A.R. MacNeill to end the school’s championship hopes on Thursday (March 10). (MEI Eagles photo)

The MEI Eagles 3A provincial basketball championship hopes ended on Thursday (March 10) after a 93-68 loss to A.R. MacNeill at the Langley Events Centre.

MacNeill took over in the second quarter, outscoring the Eagles 26-12 to earn the win.

Raffy Guirguis led MEI with 16 points, while Gabe Vig added 14. The Eagles next take on Princess Margaret tonight (Friday) at 7 p.m. The highest MEI can now place is fifth place and the lowest is eighth and they will have one more game on Saturday (March 12) depending on what happens today.

MEI upset Okanagan Mission 75-64 on Wednesday (March 9) and will finish higher than the 12th seed that they entered the tournament ranked as.

Over in the 4A tournament, the Abbotsford Panthers bounced back after an opening round loss to defeat Holy Cross 84-75 on Thursday at the LEC.

Dilveer Randhawa exploded for 35 points in the win, with Jahvon Maksymiw adding 18.

The Panthers now take on Oak Bay today at noon. If they win they will play for ninth place overall in the province on Saturday. A loss means they play for 11th.

