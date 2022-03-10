Abbotsford’s MEI Eagles advance to 3A elite eight

Eagles look to advance to final four tonight, Abbotsford Panthers fall in round one of 4A

MEI’s Sam Brandsma drives the ball forward against Okanagan Mission on Wednesday (March 9). (Rick MacDonald photo)

The MEI Eagles have advanced to the elite eight of the 3A senior boys provincial basketball championships.

The Eagles, seeded 12th, scored a 75-64 upset victory over the fifth-ranked Okanagan Mission Huskies on Wednesday (March 9) at the Langley Events Centre.

MEI is now the highest seed still alive in the 3A tournament. The Eagles set the pace with a 17-8 lead after one quarter and a 37-20 lead after the first half. Chirag Grewal led the Eagles with 18 points, with MEI also getting big games from Sam Brandsma (15) and Gabe Vig (14).

The Eagles now take on the fourth-seeded A.R. MacNeill Ravens tonight (Thursday) at 8:45 p.m. The 3A championship game is set for Saturday (March 12) at 6 p.m.

The provincials tipped off for the Eagles. The 12 seeded team played an awesome game and upset 5 seeded OKM to advance to the Quarters. POG was Chirag Grewal with 18 points. Next game tomorrow at 8:45. #goMEIeagles pic.twitter.com/rJm7rLz8v6 — MEI Sports Extra (@MEI_Sportz) March 10, 2022

Meanwhile, the Abbotsford Panthers 4A championship hopes ended with a 76-71 loss to Fleetwood Park on Wednesday at the LEC.

After a slow start to the game, the Panthers battled back and led 53-51 after three but Fleetwood Park turned it on in the fourth quarter to earn the win.

Abbotsford was led by Lockhart MacGregor, who collected 22 points in the loss.

The Panthers move to the consolation bracket and battle Holy Cross today at noon. The 4A championship is set for Saturday at 8 p.m.

RELATED: Abbotsford Panthers, MEI Eagles competing at provincials this week

abbotsfordbasketball