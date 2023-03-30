Abbotsford’s Manwinder Sandhu named BCEHL all-star

Abbotsford’s Manwinder Sandhu (far right) and Langley’s Jake Torget (far left) of the Fraser Valley Thunderbirds were both named U17 all-stars. (BCEHL photo)

Abbotsford’s Manwinder Sandhu of the Fraser Valley Thunderbirds has been named a U17 AAA all-star this season in British Columbia Elite Hockey League action.

Sandhu finished tied for second in the league in scoring with 55 points (18 goals and 37 assists) in 36 games. He was also near the top of the league in power play points with 18 and game winning goals with three.

Sandhu and the Thunderbirds finished first in the regular season with a record of 28-6-1-1. The Thunderbirds advanced to the U17 championship final, but lost the best-of-three series 2-1 to the Okanagan Rockets.

Thunderbirds goalie Jake Torget, a product of the Langley Minor Hockey Association, was also named a U17 all-star. Torget was ranked first in wins (17), goals against average (1.51) and shutouts (five) and was recognized as the U17 player of the month in October.

The only other Thunderbirds player to earn an all-star nod was forward Deegan Holding on the U15 AAA team. Holding finished second in the league in scoring with 44 points (19 goals and 25 assists) in 30 games. The Chilliwack Minor Hockey Association product also collected nine power play points.

Holding and the U15 Thunderbirds finished fifth in the regular season with a record of 15-12-2-1. The club eliminated the Vancouver NW Hawks in the quarterfinal round of the playoffs, but then were eliminated by the Okanagan Rockets in the semi-final round on March 11.

For more information on the league, visit bcehl.net.

