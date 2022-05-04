Abbotsford’s Kolby Steen and the Watertown Wolves captured the FPHL’s Commissioner’s Cup on Monday (May 2). (Watertown Wolves photo)

Abbotsford’s Kolby Steen wins Commissioner’s Cup with Watertown Wolves

Robert Bateman grad also captured PJHL in 2016 with Mission City Outlaws

Abbotsford’s Kolby Steen is now a Commissioner’s Cup champion.

The 2014 Robert Bateman Secondary School grad and former Pacific Junior Hockey League champion recently captured the top prize in the Federal Prospects Hockey League with the Watertown Wolves.

The Wolves defeated the Columbus Red Dragons 2-1 in the FPHL’s best-of-three final. They clinched the championship with a 3-2 overtime win on Monday (May 2).

Steen collected seven points in 14 games for the Wolves. He played his minor hockey in Abbotsford and also suited up with the Fraser Valley Thunderbirds as a U18 player.

He went on to become a star in the PJHL and helped lead the Mission City Outlaws to a PJHL title in 2016. He finished his PJHL run with the Abbotsford Pilots and recorded 57 points in 39 games with the team in 2016-17. Over five seasons in the PJHL he scored 127 points in 139 games.

He played one season of college hockey with the University of Central Oklahoma Bronchos in the American Collegiate Hockey Association. Steen scored 20 points in 21 games in Oklahoma before he decided to take some time off before returning to competitive hockey. The pandemic delayed his plans, but he hopes to return to the ice again next year and is hoping to earn a spot in the ECHL.

The 2021-22 FPHL season featured seven teams based on the east coast of the United States. Watertown is located in northern New York and has a population of around 25,000. This is the third team championship for the Wolves, as they also won a Commissioner’s Cup in 2015 and 2018.

Watertown finished first in the regular season with a record of 43-12-4 and eliminated the Carolina Thunderbirds 2-0 in the semifinals. Other teams competing in the FPHL this season included: the Binghamton Black Bears, Danbury Hat Tricks, Delaware Thunder and Port Huron Prowlers. The league plans to add three more teams in 2022-23 – the Elmira Mammoth, the Mississippi Sea Wolves and the Motor City Rockers.

For more on the league, visit federalhockey.com/home.

