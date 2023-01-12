Abbotsford’s Kayla Schuurman signs with Calgary’s Ambrose University volleyball program

Abbotsford’s Kayla Schuurman has signed with the Calgary-based Ambrose University Lions women’s volleyball program.

Schuurman and the Lions announced the news on social media on Wednesday (Jan. 11).

The Abbotsford Christian School Grade 12 student helped the Knights earn a 2A silver provincial medal in 2021 and was named to the provincial tournament’s first team all-star squad that year.

She also helped the Knights win a British Columbia Christian School Sports Athletic Association banner in 2021-22 and was named the championship tournament’s most valuable player. More recently she was named a 2022 Eastern Valley Athletic Association first team all-star and a BCCSSAA first team all-star for the Knights.

Schuurman has played on Team B.C. and played club volleyball with both Valley Elite and Seaside Surf. She also excelled in track and field at ACS, winning a provincial silver medal in 4X400 metres and bronze in both the 4X100m and pentathlon at the 2019 B.C. track and field high school championships.

“I am super excited to have Kayla join Ambrose,” stated Ambrose women’s volleyball head coach Barry Heidebrecht. “Kayla’s physicality and compete level are exactly what we want to continue to add to our team.”

The 5-9 left side hitter/libero will be studying psychology at university.

Ambrose University plays in the Alberta Colleges Athletic Conference and she joins a Lions team that currently sits in first place in the ACAC’s South Division with a record of 11-1. The Lions finished 2021-22 at 16-8 and finished third in the South Division.

The season typically runs from September to late-February. The champions from the ACAC then advance to nationals to square off against other provincial champions, including the Pacwest winners from B.C.

