Abbotsford’s Kade Hoogstraten signs with Montmouth University lacrosse

Former Robert Bateman Secondary School student joining MU Hawks in the fall

Abbotsford’s Kade Hoogstraten is heading to the Garden State.

The former Robert Bateman Secondary School recently announced his commitment to the lacrosse program at Monmouth University in New Jersey.

He officially signed his national letter of intent on Nov. 11 and will join the MU Hawks, who play NCAA Division I lacrosse and are based in West Long Branch, N.J.

Hoogstraten currently attends Royal Bay Secondary in Victoria where he participates in that school’s lacrosse academy. He is a former Team BC U14 and U15 field lacrosse team member, former Seattle Starz field lacrosse elite team member and also played in Abbotsford with the Valley Attack (field) and Abbotsford Warriors (box) programs.

He has been at RBS for the past three years and is also helping out in that local lacrosse community as a coach for youth teams.

Earlier this year he was chosen by the Delta Islanders in the second round, 14th overall in the annual British Columbia Junior A Lacrosse League entry draft.

He joins a Hawks team that finished the 2022 season at 5-7 and failed to qualify for the playoffs.

For more on the team, visit monmouthhawks.com/sports/mens-lacrosse.

RELATED: Abbotsford Warriors bantam lacrosse team wins bronze at provincials

abbotsfordLacrosse

 

Abbotsford's Kade Hoogstraten has signed with the Montmouth University lacrosse program. (Submitted)
