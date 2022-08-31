Abbotsford’s Joshua Vandevelde signs with Capilano Blues basketball team

Abbotsford’s Joshua Vandevelde has signed with the Capilano University Blues men’s basketball team.

The school made the announcement on its social media on Aug. 30.

The Robert Bateman Secondary School grad had a strong 2021-22 season for the Timberwolves, as he helped lead Bateman to a 7-2 regular season record and a second place finish in the Eastern Valley Athletic Association’s 3A conference.

Bateman narrowly missed qualifying for the provincial tournament, but Vandevelde was named a tournament all-star at the EVAA 3A zone tournament. Vandevelde also helped lead the Timberwolves to the final of the Abbotsford Police City Basketball Tournament in 2021 and was named Bateman’s player of the game.

“Joshua brings size and grit to our line up along with his ability to do the dirty work at both ends of the floor,” stated Blues men’s basketball associate head coach Jason Price.

The 6-6, 195 pound forward has a wingspan of 6-9 and joins a Blues team that went 10-6 in Pacwest competition in 2021-22. Capilano went on to earn a silver medal at the Pacwest provincial tournament and also qualified for the CCAA National tournament.

The @CapilanoU Blues are pleased to announce the signing of Joshua Vandevelde to the Blues family! Congratulations, Josh!#GoBlues #NorthVan pic.twitter.com/uJSXf0mFRN — Capilano University Blues (@CapilanoBlues) August 30, 2022

The Blues will visit Abbotsford’s Columbia Bible College to take on the Bearcats on Nov. 26,

Vandevelde is also a talented musician and has a YouTube channel called Joshua’s Guitar, in which he offers free guitar lessons. The channel has collected over 200,000 views since its creation on Dec. 30, 2020.

