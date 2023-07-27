Abbotsford’s Joshua Adhémar representing Haiti at Summer World University Games

W.J. Mouat and SFU grad heading to Chengdu, China to compete in 400 metres hurdles

Mouat grad Joshua Adhémar is representing Haiti in the 400 metres hurdles event at the upcoming Summer World University Games in China. (Instagram photo)

W.J. Mouat grad Joshua Adhémar will be representing the country Haiti in the men’s 400 metres hurdles event at the upcoming Summer World University Games in Chengdu, China.

The event runs from July 28 to Aug. 8 and features more than 10,000 athletes competing in 18 sports.

After starring at Mouat, Adhémar moved on to Simon Fraser University where he competed from 2016 to 2020. He raced in both 400m and 400m hurdles at the school. He earned a second place finish in 400m hurdles at the GNAC Outdoor Track and Field Championships in 2019 and also finished first in several regional meets.

Following his time at SFU, Adhémar competed in 100m, 200m, 400m 400m hurdles and 4X400m relay at events all across North America. He currently trains with the Coqutilam Cheetahs track and field club. He also represented Haiti at the 2022 NACAC Championships.

Adhémar won gold in 400m hurdles for Mouat at the 2015 B.C. track and field championships.

He is also an aspiring musical artist and his music can be found at jadhémusic.com.

The Games were originally set to occur in Yekaterinburg, Russia, but the event was suspended and moved following the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

For more information, visit 2021chengdu.com/en.

