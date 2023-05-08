Abbotsford’s Jasmit Singh Phulka earns silver at Pan-American Wrestling Championships

Abbotsford’s Jasmit Singh Phulka took home silver at the Pan-American Wrestling Championships over the weekend. (Walter Howor photo)

Abbotsford’s Jasmit Singh Phulka is taking home silver after a strong showing at the Senior Pan-American Wrestling Championships, which wrapped up in Argentina on Friday (May 5).

Competing in the freestyle 79 kilograms division, Phulka defeated Puerto Rico’s Shane Christopher Jones in the quarterfinal round. The pair wrestled to a 4-4 match, but Phulka advanced on on criteria.

Next up was the semi-final round against Mexico’s Victor Eduardo Hernandez and Phulka picked up the 4-2 win.

Those wins set up a championship final match between Phulka and American Jordan Burroughs. Phulka competed hard, but lost 10-0 to the six-time world champion and 2012 Olympic gold medallist. Burroughs is considered one of the greatest freestyle wrestlers of all time and the 34-year-old has dominated his weight class for years.

Phulka previously won bronze at the 2019 Pan-Ams and also captured bronze at the Commonwealth Games in 2022, 2017 and 2013.

May kicks off a busy few months for the Abbotsford product, as he next heads to Montreal for World Team Trials on May 28. June sees Phulka attend competitions in Italy and Turkey, then he goes to Spain for the Spanish Grand Prix event from July 7 to 9. July also includes stops at events in Hungary and Poland.

The world championships are then set for Serbia in September. In between all his tournaments he will be training with the Minnesota-based Gopher Wrestling Club. Phulka is aiming to compete for Canada at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.

The GWC is the current home of 2020 Olympic gold medallist and two-time NCAA Division I wrestling champion Gable Steveson.

Phulka is a product of the Abbotsford-based Miri Piri Wrestling Club and won bronze at the Kristjan Palusalu Memorial in Estonia in November.

