Abbotsford’s Jasmit Singh Phulka earns bronze in Estonia

Local wrestler finishes third in his division at Kristjan Palusalu Memorial

Abbotsford’s Jasmit Singh Phulka (right) stands on the podium after winning bronze at the Kristjan Palusalu Memorial event. (Instagram)

Abbotsford’s Jasmit Singh Phulka has added another medal to his collection.

The 29-year-old wrestler earned a bronze medal in his 74 kilogram freestyle division at the Kristjan Palusalu Memorial, which ran on Nov. 5 and 6 in Estonia.

Phulka picked up wins over Germany’s Lucar Kahnt and France’s Moukhammad Amin and dropped decisions to the silver medallist Aimar Andruse (Estonia) and gold medallist Luka Mariamidze (Georgia).

The event saw a total of 66 participants from all over the world compete in freestyle and Greco-Roman styles. Phulka stated on Instagram that he enjoyed the experience.

“Another international medal added to the legacy,” he shared. “Tough wins, tougher losses. It was a great experience and I will use this to level up and sharpen my skills moving forward.”

Prior to this most recent result, Phulka finished 16th at the 2022 World Championships in Serbia in September, third at the Commonwealth Games in the United Kingdom in August and eighth at the 2022 Senior Pan-American Championships in Mexico in May.

