Abbotsford’s James Lepp wins 2022 Nick Taylor Charity Pro-Am

Abbotsford’s Nick Taylor tees off at the 2022 Nick Taylor Charity Pro Am at Cultus Lake Golf Club. (@VancouverGolf photo)

Abbotsford’s James Lepp carded a score of 59 to take home the $10,000 first prize in the 2022 Nick Taylor Charity Pro Am played at Cultus Lake Golf Club on Friday (Sept. 9).

The event paired 18 professionals from the Vancouver Golf Tour with amateur teams, in support of Chilliwack Community Services, Archway Services, the McMorris Foundation and the UFV Varsity golf programs.

Lepp’s score of -4 was one better that fellow pros Kevin Spooner and Luke Bogdan, and two shots better than the event’s patron and defending champion Nick Taylor. Spooner and Bogdan both went home with $4,000 cheques for their efforts.

Lepp is a Ledgeview Golf and Country Club product and had a stellar amateur and professional golf career that saw him win two Canadian junior championships, become the first Canadian to ever win the NCAA individual title, represent Canada on the international stage and compete on the PGA Canadian Tour.

This marks the fifth year that Taylor and wife Andie have lent their name to the charity event.

“Chris Bertram had the foundation laid for a great event and with Phil Algra’s help we have been able to make it even better,” said Taylor, who finished 134th on the PGA Tour’s FedEx Cup rankings this past season. “We have always wanted to keep it local with Abbotsford and Chilliwack because this is where we grew up and still spend time here.”

This also marked the first time the event was held at Cultus Lake Golf Club.

On the amateur side the Snowboard Canada group, a team that included former UFV golf coach Chris Bertram and Sportsnet host Dan Murphy, carded a score of -16 to tie Triton Transport for top spot. The team representing Chilliwack Ford was one shot behind at -15.

Proceeds provided to the UFV golf programs fund scholarships and exhibition travel for the teams. The Cascades kick off their Canada West golf season next week when they host the UBC Okanagan Heat at Chilliwack Golf Club September 17 to 19. The UFV teams will also be competing in the Canada West Championship at Cordova Bay on Oct. 3 and 4.

