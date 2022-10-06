Abbotsford’s Jake Virtanen, shown here in preseason action on Oct. 5 against the Vancouver Canucks at the Abbotsford Centre, has been released from his professional try out. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)

Abbotsford’s Jake Virtanen released by Edmonton Oilers

Former Canucks first round draft pick fails to stick with NHL team

Abbotsford’s Jake Virtanen has been released from his player try out agreement with the Edmonton Oilers.

The Oilers made the announcement on Thursday (Oct. 6).

The former Yale Secondary student played with the Oilers against the Vancouver Canucks last night in Abbotsford and registered one assist.

He appeared in six preseason games with the Oilers and collected two assists to go along with six shots on goal.

Virtanen now has the ability to sign with a professional team elsewhere. He did play for the Kontinental Hockey League’s HC Spartak Moscow in 2021-22, but left the team early and had a portion of his one-year contract cancelled.

Virtanen collected 16 points in 36 games in the KHL.

RELATED: Ex-Canuck Jake Virtanen reportedly leaves Russian pro hockey team

The former Vancouver Canucks first round draft pick was placed on leave by the Canucks on May 1, 2021 following allegations of sexual misconduct. He was then placed on unconditional waivers on July 25 and cleared waivers. The Canucks then bought out the remainder of his contract.

He was eventually charged with sexual assault on Jan. 27, 2022 following a Vancouver Police Department investigation.

Virtanen went to trial this summer and was found not guilty of sexual assault on July 26, 2022.

RELATED: BREAKING: Jury finds former Canucks forward Jake Virtanen not guilty of sexual assault

