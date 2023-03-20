Abbotsford’s Jake Chiasson has signed a three-year deal with the Edmonton Oilers. (Edmonton Oilers photo)

Abbotsford’s Jake Chiasson has signed a three-year deal with the Edmonton Oilers. (Edmonton Oilers photo)

Abbotsford’s Jake Chiasson signs with Edmonton Oilers

Abbotsford Minor Hockey Association and Yale Hockey Academy product inks big league deal

Abbotsford’s Jake Chiasson has signed a three-year entry-level deal with the Edmonton Oilers.

The NHL club announced they signed the Yale Hockey Academy product on Saturday (March 18).

Chiasson was a fourth-round, 116th overall selection by Edmonton in the 2021 NHL Draft.

He began his fourth full season in the Western Hockey League with the Brandon Wheat Kings and recorded 10 goals and 18 assists over 37 games before being traded to the Saskatoon Blades in January. Through 29 games with the Blades, the forward has tallied 10 goals and 16 assists.

Over his WHL career he has 109 points in 172 games. He was chosen in the first round, 15th overall by Brandon in the 2018 WHL Bantam Draft.

RELATED: Abbotsford’s Jake Chiasson chosen by Edmonton Oilers

Chiasson is the nephew of former Vancouver Canucks defenceman Doug Lidster. The contract commences in the 2023-24 season and sees the 19-year-old receive $205,000 in signing bonuses and make a base salary of $775,000. He will earn more if he plays in Edmonton or in the Oilers minor league system.

There is the possibility that he could play in Abbotsford next season if he makes the roster of the Bakersfield Condors – the AHL affiliate of the Oilers.

Chiasson and the Blades will likely finish third in the WHL’s Eastern Conference and currently have a record of 46-15-4-1. The Blades regular wraps up on March 25, with the playoffs opening shortly thereafter.

