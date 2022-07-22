Abbotsford’s Jake Chiasson invited to Team Canada camp

Abbotsford’s Jake Chiasson recently attended Edmonton Oilers development camp and now has the opportunity to earn a spot on the Team Canada world junior team. (Edmonton Oilers photo)

Abbotsford’s Jake Chiasson has been added to the Hockey Canada national junior team’s summer development camp.

The camp runs from July 23 to 27 in Calgary and will help choose the players selected to wear the red and white at the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship.

That tournament runs from Aug. 9 to 20 in Edmonton. Chiasson is one of five players from B.C. attending the camp.

Canada opens the tournament on Aug. 10 against Latvia, then takes on Slovakia on Aug. 11 and concludes the round robin against the Czech Republic on Aug. 13. Playoff rounds occur in the days that follow.

Chiasson will head to the camp after recently participating in the Edmonton Oilers development camp earlier this month. He scored one goal for Team White in the Billy Moores Cup game that ends the camp. Team Blue beat Team White 9-6 in the game, which took place on July 14. The camp ran from July 11 to 14 in the Alberta capital.

He was chosen in the fourth round, 116th overall by the Oilers at the 2021 NHL draft. Chiasson attended the Oilers rookie camp last September, but suffered a shoulder injury that eventually required surgery. That injury caused him to miss the start of his season with the Western Hockey League’s Brandon Wheat Kings. He went on to record 18 points in 20 regular season games and three points in six playoff games.

Chiasson told the Oilers website it was a challenging year but he overcame the injury obstacle.

“It’s tough, you’re sitting at home doing your stretches and rehab. You’re watching the team you want to play for so bad going to battle every night,” he said. “That wasn’t easy at all, but I did as best as I could to stay in touch with the guys in Brandon there and give any help I could to the young guys coming in. I did whatever I could to be a part of the team from far away.”

He still has one year of junior eligibility and will likely return to Brandon later this year.

For more on the Hockey Canada team, visit hockeycanada.ca/en-ca/team-canada/men/junior/2021-22.

