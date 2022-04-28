Defence Jack Rathbone mans the point for the Abbotsford Canucks during the power play in Tuesday’s (April 26) game against the Bakersfield Condors. Rathbone was recently named to the AHL’s all-rookie team. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)

Abbotsford’s Jack Rathbone named to AHL all-rookie team

First Vancouver Canucks draft named to all-rookie team since 2004-05

Abbotsford Canucks defenceman Jack Rathbone has been named to the American Hockey League’s all-rookie team.

The 2017 fourth round draft pick has had an excellent season in Abbotsford, collecting 40 points in 37 games and becoming an important part of the Canucks power play.

Rathbone was also recently named the Abbotsford Canucks rookie of the year and fan favourite in a year end awards vote conducted by fans.

He’s the first Vancouver Canucks draft pick to be named to the AHL all-rookie team since defenceman Kevin Bieksa in 2004-05. The only other Vancouver pick to earn an all-rookie nod was forward Harold Druken, who was named to the team in the 1999-00 season.

Defenceman Brogan Rafferty was also named to the team in 2019-20 as a member of the Utica Comets, but he was undrafted and signed with the Canucks as a free agent in 2019. Rafferty was on the Vancouver taxi squad for most of the season in 2020-21 and then chose to leave the organization and signed with the Anaheim Ducks. He has collected 24 points in 63 games with the Ducks affiliate in San Diego.

Rathbone and the Canucks play the Manitoba Moose today (Thursday) at 5 p.m. Abbotsford time. One point tonight will guarantee a fourth-place finish and home ice in round one of the AHL playoffs, while two points guarantees a third-place finish. The team is riding a nine-game winning streak heading into tonight’s game.

Manitoba and Abbotsford then meet again in Winnipeg on Saturday (April 30) at 2 p.m. Abbotsford time.

