Abbotsford’s Jack Rathbone (left) has been named the AHL’s player of the week. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)

Abbotsford’s Jack Rathbone (left) has been named the AHL’s player of the week. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)

Abbotsford’s Jack Rathbone named AHL player of the week

Canucks defenceman becomes first player in franchise history to earn honour

Abbotsford Canucks defenceman Jack Rathbone has been named the American Hockey League player of the week for the week ending on Feb. 13.

It’s the first time an Abbotsford Canucks player has received the honour.

Rathbone caught fire with 10 points (three goals and seven assists) in four games last week, including a five point (one goal and four assists) output in the Canucks 8-5 win over the Tucson Roadrunners on Feb. 9.

The 2017 fourth round pick has quickly become the quarterback of the Abbotsford power play, which has improved since he’s arrived. The Canucks power play now sits sixth in the AHL and is operating at 22.2 per cent.

He’s now collected 19 points in 18 games in the AHL. Rathbone has also suited up in nine games with the Vancouver Canucks this season. He previously played eight games with the Utica Comets in 2020-21 and recorded nine points.

Abbotsford heads to California to take on the Bakersfield Condors on Wednesday (Feb. 16) and then travel to Colorado to battle the Eagles on Saturday (Feb. 19) and Sunday (Feb. 20).

The club’s next home game occurs on Feb. 25 when the Stockton Heat return to Abbotsford.

RELATED: Abbotsford Canucks extend win streak to four

abbotsfordCanuckshockey

Previous story
MVP Kupp scores on late 1-yard reception as L.A. Rams beat Bengals 23-20 in Super Bowl
Next story
De Bruin wins monobob bronze, Canada roars into women’s hockey final

Just Posted

The City of Abbotsford is moving ahead with the next stage of its neighbourhood plan for the McKee area on Sumas Mountain in Abbotsford. (Photo: City of Abbotsford)
City of Abbotsford moves to next phase of McKee Neighbourhood Plan

Abbotsford’s Jack Rathbone (left) has been named the AHL’s player of the week. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)
Abbotsford’s Jack Rathbone named AHL player of the week

Vashti Harrison’s books Little Leaders and Little Legends are among a long list of suggested reads for Black History Month, curated by staff at the Fraser Valley Regional Library.
Fraser Valley Regional Library shares their top selections for Black History Month

Abbotsford first-time author Paul Sidhu’s book, Broken Turban, will be launched on amazon.ca on Feb. 22. (Submitted photo)
First-time Abbotsford author pens book on breaking traditional barriers for Indo-Canadians