Abbotsford’s Innovative Fitness raising money for Starfish Pack program

It’s the one time of the year at Innovative Fitness that clients run the show.

The annual Train the Trainer event returns to the Abbotsford location and all the other IF studios across B.C. after hours on Nov. 25.

Clients are encouraged to direct their coaches in ridiculously challenging fitness routines, ranging from exorbitant amounts of burpees to long, weighted wall-sits and any other creative yet humane fitness task in between.

A fee of $100 per 10-minute slot is needed to inflict the potential suffering on coaches.

Money donated in Abbotsford will go towards the Starfish Pack program. That program started in Abbotsford in 2013 and has expanded to over 24 cities throughout the province and Whatcom County in the ensuing years.

The Starfish Pack program provides local students a backpack with child-friendly meals that includes two breakfasts, two lunches, two dinners and snacks. The school district, principals, teachers, and youth care workers help identify students who will benefit from the program and identities of those using it are not shared to protect the child’s privacy.

Over 500 backpacks are regularly delivered to 42 elementary, middle, and high schools throughout Abbotsford.

The Train the Trainer event raised over $134,000 for local charities across the province in 2021 and organizers stated they hope to increase that amount for 2022.

“So much of our lives went on hold in 2020, including this important Innovative Fitness initiative to give back in a meaningful way,” said IF President, Curtis Christopherson. “When we brought back Train the Trainer last November, our clients and coaches really showed up for the community at large.”

Last year IF Abbotsford raised $20,000 for the Abbotsford Food Bank and $10,000 for Health in Motion Africa.

IF Abbotsford is located at Unit 103 34609 Delair Rd. For more information, visit innovativefitness.com/location/abbotsford-personal-training.

