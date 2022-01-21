Abbotsford’s Hailey MacLeod selected to wear Team Canada colours

Abbotsford’s Hailey MacLeod (shown here competing with Team BC) was selected as part of Team Canada at the U18 IIHF women’s world championships. (Instagram photo)

Abbotsford’s Hailey MacLeod is one of 23 players selected to wear the colours of Team Canada on the world stage at the 2022 IIHF U18 women’s world championship.

The only problem is that the event was cancelled on Dec. 24 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The tournament was scheduled to run in Sweden from Jan. 8 to 15.

MacLeod was one of three goaltenders on the club and one of only five B.C. products named to the team.

The 17-year-old goaltender played minor hockey in both Abbotsford and Langley, before joining the Greater Vancouver Comets. She is currently involved with the Delta Hockey Academy and attends North Delta Secondary School.

She has committed to the University of Minnesota Duluth and will be a Bulldog starting in the fall of 2022.

MacLeod also attended both the Hockey Canada National Women’s Under-18 Team Summer Development Camp in Calgary and the BC Hockey U18 Female Program of Excellence Provincial Camp in July and August.

