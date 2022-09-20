Abbotsford’s Dave Miller took home top spot in the 55-plus slalom event at the World Waterski Championship in France on Saturday (Sept. 17). (Photo by Johnny Hayward)

Abbotsford’s David Miller wins waterski championship

Local legend wins 55-plus slalom event at senior event in France

Abbotsford’s Dave Miller is the 2022 IWWF Senior (35-plus) World Water Ski 55-plus men’s slalom champion.

Miller took home the top prize on Saturday (Sept. 17) at the event in Baurech Lake, France.

He had a preliminary score of 3.5 at 10.75 metres and then scored a 3.5 at 11.25m to edge out American Dave Tate. American Hutch Haines finished third and Vancouver’s Dave Phillips also had a strong showing by placing tied for fourth.

Miller had an illustrious career on the water and earned two international top placings, two Canadian championship titles, multiple first-place finishes in Western Canadian/USA competitions, and numerous provincial titles in slalom.

His top international finish was at the World Seniors in France in 2004, where he placed third. That same year, Dave earned a sixth-place finish at the Pan American Championships in Peru.

Miller went on to play a key role as chairman for the transformation of Abbotsford’s Albert Dyck Park into a waterski destination. He also founded the Fraser Valley Water Ski Club.

Miller was inducted into the Abbotsford Sports Hall of Fame in 2007.

