Abbotsford’s Dave Miller added to Canadian waterski team

Abbotsford’s Dave Miller is heading to France to compete at the 2022 IWWF Senior (35-plus) World Water Ski Championship.

Miller is one of 22 skiers heading to France as part of Water Ski Canada.

The event occurs at Baurech Lake, France from Sept. 12 to 18.

Miller will compete in the 55-plus slalom team event. In addition to individual medals being awarded in slalom, tricks, jump, and overall, an overall team title will be up for grabs.

Team scoring will be calculated from all the age divisions combined, per the IWWF 35-plus competition rules. The best five team scores from each event -but with a maximum of two scores from each age category – are added together to obtain the team score.

“This is one of the biggest teams we have had to represent Canada at the Senior World Championships,” stated national team head coach Steve Bush. “We have a large group of great athletes competing and I am excited to watch them perform on the water.”

Miller had an illustrious career on the water and had earned two international top placings, two Canadian championship titles, multiple first-place finishes in Western Canadian/USA competitions, and numerous provincial titles in slalom.

His top international finish was at the World Seniors in France in 2004 where he placed third. That same year, Dave earned a sixth-place finish at the Pan American Championships in Peru.

Miller also played a key role as chairman for the transformation of Albert Dyck Park into a waterski destination. He also founded the Fraser Valley Water Ski Club.

Miller was inducted into the Abbotsford Sports Hall of Fame in 2007.

