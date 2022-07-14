Brady Doucette (left) and Gabriel Currie celebrate on the sidelines during the U16 Western Challenge event in Langley earlier this month. (Submitted)

Abbotsford’s Currie, Doucette earn silver at U16 Western Challenge event

Football event in Langley sees Team BC fall in final to Team Saskatchewan in gold medal game

A pair of Abbotsford football talents helped lead Team BC earn a silver medal at the U16 Western Challenge event, which occurred in Langley from July 1 to 7.

W.J. Mouat’s Gabriel Currie and Robert Bateman’s Brady Doucette were amongst the 40 athletes chosen to represent the province as they battled the best 2007 and 2008 born players from Alberta, Manitoba and Saskatchewan at McLeod Stadium.

Currie, a defensive lineman, and wide receiver Doucette helped BC defeat Alberta 22-17 on July 3 to advance to the gold medal game on July 6. However Saskatchewan took down BC 22-10 in the final. Alberta beat Manitoba 31-23 to score the bronze medal.

Currie and Doucette have been training with Team BC since February and both expect to return to the gridiron with the Hawks and Timberwolves respectively in the fall.

This was the first time since 2019 that Football Canada was able to host the Western and Eastern Challenge events. The 2019 edition saw Saskatchewan also edge BC 22-19 in Kamloops.

RELATED: RAW Sports bringing youth football camp to Abbotsford

