Abbotsford’s Cortlin Tonn (middle), shown here with Alphonso Davies (right) and Lucas Cavallini (left), has been named the equipment manager for Vancouver Football Club. (Instagram)

Abbotsford’s Cortlin Tonn (middle), shown here with Alphonso Davies (right) and Lucas Cavallini (left), has been named the equipment manager for Vancouver Football Club. (Instagram)

Abbotsford’s Cortlin Tonn named equipment manager for Vancouver Football Club

MEI grad joins Langley-based soccer team after working for Vancouver Whitecaps for several years

Abbotsford’s Cortlin Tonn has been named the inaugural equipment manager for the expansion Vancouver Football Club.

Tonn made the announcement on Tuesday (Jan. 3) on his Instagram page.

The 2014 MEI grad spent the past three-plus years as the assistant equipment manager for Vancouver Whitecaps FC. Prior to that he was the equipment manager for the Ottawa Fury FC. He made headlines with The News back in 2015 when he was named the Whitecaps residency program equipment manager. He served in that role and was also the first team’s assistant equipment manager for over two years.

RELATED: Having a Tonn of fun with the Caps

He initially got on his equipment manager path when he became a stick boy for the Abbotsford Heat at the age of 14.

Tonn stated on his Instagram in November that he was planning to move on from the Whitecaps and that he appreciated his time with the club.

“When I started in 2015, I did not know where this career would take me or who I would meet, but it’s been a pleasure to work and cross paths with so many amazing coaches, staff members and players,” he posted. “I could not be more grateful to have had the opportunity to live out my dream as a kid and work for one of the top professional sports teams in Canada.”

He pointed to the pair of Canadian championship winning teams, playoff wins and living with the team in Orlando, Portland and Salt Lake City (due to the pandemic) as some of his highlights with the Whitecaps. He also aided the men’s national team when they played friendly games at BC Place.

The Langley-based VFC will be playing at Willoughby Community Park, which is attached to the Langley Events Centre.

The 2023 CPL schedule has not yet been released but the regular season typically begins in April and runs until October.

The club will have some Abbotsford flavour to it, as last month it was announced that Abbotsford’s Mark Village is the team’s goalkeepers coach.

RELATED: Abbotsford’s Mark Village named goalkeepers coach at Vancouver FC, earns UFV HOF nod

For more on the team. visit canpl.ca/vancouverfc.

abbotsfordBreaking NewsLangleysoccer

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for a free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
THE MOJ: Canuck JT Miller’s alpha male status in need of checks and balances
Next story
Snowball Classic basketball tournament back in Abbotsford after two-year absence

Just Posted

Emergency crews were on Highway 1 eastbound east of Evans Road following a crash on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023 in Chilliwack. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
UPDATE w/PHOTOS: Serious crash on Highway 1 east of Evans Road in Chilliwack slowing traffic

A previous windstorm on White Rock’s waterfront. (Aaron Hinks photo)
Strong winds forecast for Lower Mainland: weather statement in effect

Woody’s RV World, Gescan, Abbotsford Centre and Sevenoaks Shopping Centre have seen significant assessment increases year-over-year.
Woody’s RV World, Gescan, Abbotsford Centre and Sevenoaks see significant assessment increases

A blood donor clinic pictured at a shopping mall in Calgary, Alta., Friday, March 27, 2020. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh)
Abbotsford blood donor clinics for January still have open spaces