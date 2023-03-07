Abbotsford’s Columbia Bible College Bearcats part ways with women’s basketball head coach

Jessica Funk was hired in the role in 2019, but failed to win a game in three seasons

Jessica Funk will not be returning as head coach of the CBC Bearcats women’s basketball team. (Submitted)

Columbia Bible College has announced that the school’s tenure with Bearcats women’s basketball head coach Jessica Funk has come to an end and the program is aiming to be more competitive.

Funk coached the team for three seasons and had a combined record of 0-54.

The school made the announcement on social media on Friday (March 3) and thanked Funk for her time.

“I want to thank Jessica for her dedication to our women’s basketball program,” stated CBC athletics director Mike Teeter. “Jessica invested a great deal into the program, specifically the student athletes she coached.”

When questioned further by The News on the reasoning behind Funk’s firing, Teeter said the team needs more success on the court.

“As we move forward, as an athletics department, we are looking for a coach who can help our women’s basketball program become more competitive,” he said. “We are looking for a coach who instills beliefs and behaviours that lead to winning performances and the fostering of a culture which positively impacts the student athletes experience on the court, in the classroom, and in their Christian faith journey.”

Teeter said Funk created a strong team culture and greatly impacted the character development of her players. He noted that she also invested a lot into the program.

He added that they will be immediately looking to find her replacement.

RELATED: Funk named new Bearcats head coach

Funk was hired on March 6, 2019 and previously played on the Bearcats women’s basketball team from 2013 to 2018. She replaced Angela Booy, who departed the school in early-2019 after the women’s team was forced to end the Pacwest season early due to a lack of available players.

Funk earned the Bearcat Athletics President’s Award in her final season as a player in 2017-18, and helped lead CBC to its first-ever playoff appearance. She also earned a Canadian Collegiate Athletic Association national scholar award in 2017-18.

The Bearcats finished the 2022-23 Pacwest regular season with a record of 0-18. The team’s closest result was 62-59 loss to the Langara Falcons on Feb. 17. CBC also finished 0-18 in Funk’s first season in 2019-20 and 0-18 in 2021-22.

Social media had a significant outpouring of positive vibes towards Funk and the response caused CBC to limit comments on the Facebook announcement. The Instagram announcement also had a large number of comments.

“CBC has chosen to lose someone that brought a lot of good to the environment,” stated current Bearcats player and Abbotsford Senior grad Priya Alamwala. “Jess didn’t only teach us about the sport, but about the leadership and sportsmanship that comes with it.”

Aly Nurdduin, an assistant coach with the Trinity Western University Spartans men’s basketball team, shared that the school is making a mistake.

“Irreplaceable… just simply irreplaceable,” he said. “The people making this decision will never know the impact that Jess had on this program, this school, her athletes, and this community. CBC has no idea who they are losing… extremely disappointing.”

Vanessa Funk, her sister and an assistant coach on the team, said Jessica faced a number of obstacles and the way the school treated her is not right.

“We cannot excuse the poor leadership, lack of integrity, and disrespect shown to both her and the team in this situation,” she said. “Especially when the actions of those in power are so misaligned with what they claim to value and uphold.”

Other comments stated that Funk has held the women’s basketball program together and noted that wins and losses are not what should be important to the team.

The Bearcats women’s basketball team returns to action in early-November.

RELATED: Bearcats women’s basketball team season over early

abbotsfordbasketballBreaking News