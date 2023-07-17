Abbotsford’s Chase Claypool receives rating of 76 in Madden 24

Abbotsford’s Chase Claypool works with youth in London at a Mini Monsters clinic from earlier this month. (Jacon Funk/Chicago Bears)

Abbotsford’s Chase Claypool of the Chicago Bears has received a player rating of 76 from the developers of EA Sports Madden NFL 24 video game.

The company began releasing player ratings for the game starting on Monday (July 17).

It’s a slight dip for his fourth appearance in the series, as he was previously ranked 78 in Madden 23 and 22. He was ranked a 71 in his rookie season in Madden 21.

His catching rating went up one to 89, while his jumping rating dropped one point to 94. His acceleration (90), speed (92) and strength (72) remained unchanged.

RELATED: Abbotsford’s Chase Claypool ranked a 78 by Madden 23

Claypool’s route running stats decreased from 23 to 24, as short route running (76, down from 81), medium route running (75, down from 79) and deep route running (74, down from 80) all went down.. His spectacular catch rating also went down one point to 89.

He ranks above 80 in: catch in traffic (86), BC vision rating (84), toughness (87), stamina (86) and injury (87). He also earned high numbers in agility (78), breaking tackles (79) and spin move (77).

Claypool is ranked 87th for all wide receivers after being ranked 80th in Madden 23. Justin Jefferson of the Minnesota Vikings is the top-ranked wide receiver in the game at 99.

The Madden 24 video game is set to release on Aug. 18.

Claypool and the Bears begin preseason on Aug. 12 against the Tennessee Titans in Chicago. The Bears continue the preseason on the road against the Indianapolis Colts on Aug. 19 and finish against the Buffalo Bills at home on Aug. 26.

The Bears open the regular season by hosting the Green Bay Packers on Sept. 10.

Hot off the grill 🔥 pic.twitter.com/NRt0rxhPqR — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) May 12, 2023

Earlier this month Claypool was in London, England to help conduct Mini Monsters clinics. The 90-minute clinic provides free youth coaching for boys and girls between the ages of seven to 12 and teaches them the rules of American football.

The NFL continues to push its influence in Europe and will be hosting three regular season games in London in 2023.

abbotsfordNFLvideo games