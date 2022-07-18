Abbotsford’s Chase Claypool ranked a 78 by Madden 23

Abbotsford’s Chase Claypool has been ranked a 78 in the Madden 23 video game. (Caitlyn Epes/Pittsburgh Steelers photo)

For the second straight year, Abbotsford’s Chase Claypool of the Pittsburgh Steelers has received a player rating of 78 from the developers of EA Sports Madden football video game.

Madden 23 revealed ratings for every wide receiver in the game on Monday (July 18) and will be doing the same for edge rushers on Tuesday (July 19), running backs on Wednesday (July 20), cornerbacks and defensive line on Thursday (July 21) and quarterbacks and team ratings on Friday (July 22).

The release date for the game is Aug. 19 and it will be available on PsS4/5, Xbox Series S|X, Xbox One and PC.

Claypool was ranked a 71 in his debut for the series in Madden 21.

His catching rating dropped to 84 (88 in 2022), but his jumping (95), speed (92), strength (72) remained unchanged from Madden 22. His acceleration increased by one from 2022 and he now ranks at 90.

Other increases included: spectacular catch (90, up from 88), short route running (81, up from 79), medium route running (79, up from 77) and deep route running (80, up from 78).

He also ranks highly in awareness (81), stamina (86), injury (87), toughness (87) and catch in traffic (86).

Claypool’s ranking sees him tied for 80th overall amongst all wide receivers in the game. Las Vegas Raiders star Davante Adams is the lone wide receiver to achieve a 99 ranking. Cooper Kupp of the Los Angeles Rams and Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs were both ranked 98.

Claypool is the third ranked wide receiver on the Pittsburgh Steelers, behind Dionte Johnson (85) and Pat Freiermuth (79).

The Steelers open the preseason on Aug. 13 when they host the Seattle Seahawks and also have preseason games scheduled in Jacksonville against the Jaguars on Aug. 20 and against the Detroit Lions at home on Aug. 28.

Pittsburgh opens the regular season against the AFC champion Cincinnati Bengals in the Ohio city on Sept. 11. The home opener is against the New England Patriots on Sept. 18.

