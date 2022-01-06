Abbotsford’s Chase Claypool, Pittsburgh Steelers will need help to make NFL playoffs

Pittsburgh needs to win and hope that the Jacksonville Jaguars can defeat the Indianapolis Colts

Abbotsford’s Chase Claypool and the Pittsburgh Steelers will need some help in order to make the playoffs. (Caitlyn Epes/Pittsburgh Steelers photo)

Abbotsford’s Chase Claypool and the Pittsburgh Steelers will need help from the worst team in the National Football League and a win in order to qualify for the playoffs.

Pittsburgh’s record sits at 8-7-1 heading into the final week of the NFL regular season and they must defeat the Baltimore Ravens in Baltimore on Sunday (Jan. 9).

Pittsburgh did defeat Baltimore 20-19 in Pittsburgh on Dec. 5.

However, they will be scoreboard watching because at the same time they must hope that the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-14) defeated the Indianapolis Colts (9-7) in Jacksonville. The Jaguars are in the basement of the NFL and have the longest active losing streak in the league at eight straight games.

The Steelers also have to hope that the Los Angeles Chargers vs. Las Vegas Raiders game on Sunday night does not end in a tie. Even if the Steelers and Jags both win, a tie would clinch a spot for both the Raiders and the Chargers.

Claypool has had an up-and-down season for the Steelers, dealing with injuries and playing in 14 games. He has collected 823 yards receiving and one touchdown in 2021.

The playoffs kick off on Jan. 15, with the Super Bowl scheduled for Feb. 13 in Los Angeles.

