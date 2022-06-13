Abbotsford’s Callum Pilgrim named to Softball Canada national women’s team roster

W.J. Mouat grad will wear the red and white at Celebration Tour and Canada Cup events

Abbotsford’s Callum Pilgrim has been named to the Softball Canada women’s national team roster.

The W.J. Mouat grad will represent Canada at the 2022 Celebration Tour and the Canada Cup International Softball Championship later this month.

Pilgrim is one of 20 athletes that will make Celebration Tour stops in Ontario (June 16 to 18) and Saskatchewan (June 29 to July 1). The Canada Cup runs in Surrey from June 20 to 26.

The athletes were selected by the women’s national team coaching staff following a selection camp held in Brampton, Ont. this past weekend.

The roster of 15 athletes for The World Games July 9 to 13 in Birmingham, Ala. will be announced by June 20.

Pilgrim, an outfielder, is one of 10 B.C. athletes on the team. B.C.’s Jenn Salling is also an assistant coach with the squad.

Pilgrim was an alternate for Team Canada at the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics and a former junior women’s national team member. She is one of 11 B.C. athletes invited to the camp.

Pilgrim put up excellent numbers with the Kentucky-based Blue Raiders of the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) during her four years. She collected 25 home runs, 158 runs batted in, 290 hits, scored 212 runs, stole 105 bases and hit 60 doubles while batting .384 and achieving an on-base percentage of .452.

