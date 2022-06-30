Abbotsford’s Callum Pilgrim named head coach for Lindsey Wilson College softball

W.J. Mouat grad will take over team’s coaching duties of her former college

Abbotsford’s Callum Pilgrim has been named the new head coach of the Lindsey Wilson College Blue Raiders softball team.

The Kentucky-based school made the announcement on Wednesday (June 29).

Pilgrim starred for the Blue Raiders for four seasons wrapping up her college run in 2019.

She had a career .384 batting average and a .452 on-base percentage with 60 doubles, six triples, and 25 home runs in four seasons. Her 209 hits, 212 runs, 60 doubles, and 205 stolen bases are all LWC program records. She sits inside the top 10 of the program record book in 17 different statistical categories.

“I am honoured to be named the head coach at Lindsey Wilson College,” Pilgrim said. “My time as a Blue Raider has had a powerful impact both as a professional and a student-athlete. It is my vision to create a positive culture and environment which will leave a lasting impact on current and future members of the program. LWC holds such a special place in my heart, and I can’t wait to be back in Columbia [Kentucky] and get started.”

The W.J. Mouat grad has spent this summer as part of the Softball Canada women’s national team roster. She represented Canada at both the 2022 Celebration Tour and the Canada Cup International Softball Championship. She previously was an alternate for Canada at the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics.

RELATED: Abbotsford’s Callum Pilgrim named to Softball Canada national women’s team roster

“The opportunity to bring Callum back to Lindsey Wilson was too good to pass up. She is one of the best people I know and has an incredible passion for Lindsey Wilson and the sport of softball,” Lindsey Wilson athletics director Willis Pooler said. “She has a clear understanding of our mission and the expectations of our program and student-athletes. I have no doubt she will work tirelessly to assist our student-athletes in becoming the best version of themselves in all facets of their lives. I’m excited to work with her and to see our program flourish under her leadership.”

The Blue Raiders softball schedule typically begins in February and playoffs occur in May.

RELATED: Abbotsford’s Callum Pilgrim named as alternate on Olympic softball team

abbotsfordSoftball