Abbotsford’s Ava Pearson signs with VIU Mariners

Robert Bateman Secondary School’s Ava Pearson has signed with the Vancouver Island University Mariners women’s volleyball team.

The Grade 12 student was announced as one of three new recruits for the Mariners on Jan. 21.

The 6-1 outside hitter has starred for both the Bateman Timberwolves and the Junior Cascades club team. Pearson has been named an all-star and most valuable player nine times during her club and school career and has also been named to Team B.C. twice.

Mariners women’s volleyball head coach Shane Hyde said he’s pleased to add Pearson to the team.

“Size, attitude, and the ability to be coachable is what impresses me most with Ava,” he said. “I am excited to see her transition to the next level with us. I think her offensively ability paired with her net presence will make her a great player for us here at VIU.”

Pearson joins a Mariners program that has dominated the Pacwest conference, winning six of the last nine provincial championships. They have also won the last three CCAA national championships. She is set to join the team in the fall.

VIU is currently in second place in the Pacwest this season with a record of 7-2. Pearson will have the opportunity to compete in front of local fans, as the Mariners play in the Pacwest with the Abbotsford-based Columbia Bible College Bearcats.

