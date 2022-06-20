Abbotsford’s Adam Hadwin finishes tied for seventh at US Open

Abbotsford’s Adam Hadwin finished tied for seventh with a score of -1 (279) at the 122nd edition of the US Open, which wrapped up on Sunday (June 19).

Hadwin was atop the leader board after day one of the event on Thursday (June 16) with an impressive -4 (66) and then followed that up with a +2 (70) on Friday (June 17). The Ledgeview Golf and Country Club product then shot a 70 on Saturday (June 18) and a 71 on Sunday (June 19) to close out his weekend.

He earned $515,934 with the seventh place finish and its his third best result for the 2021-22 season. He previously finished tied for fourth at the Valero Texas Open in April and sixth at the Shriners Children’s Open in October. This was Hadwin’s best-ever finish at the US Open.

England’s Matt Fitzpatrick won the 2022 US Open by shooting a -6 (274) and he edged out Americans Scottie Scheffler and Will Zalatoris -5 (275) to take home the top prize of $3.15 million. This year’s US Open had the largest prize money payout in the history of the tournament.

The next PGA events include the Travelers Championship (June 23 to 26 in Connecticut) and the John Deere Classic (June 30 to July 3 in Illinois).

abbotsfordGolfPGA