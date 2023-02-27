Rick Hansen’s Gurshar Johal (left) poses with Abbotsford Olympic hopeful Jasmit Singh Phulka and Mouat’s Omrao Dhadda. (Submitted)

Abbotsford wrestlers earn medals at British Columbia School Sports Wrestling Championships

Athletes from W.J. Mouat, Rick Hansen, Robert Bateman and Eugene Reimer all score medals

Abbotsford athletes excelled at the British Columbia School Sports Wrestling Championships, which occurred at Vancouver’s Pacific Coliseum on Friday (Feb. 24) and Saturday (Feb. 25).

Robert Bateman Secondary School’s Rupinder Johal took home first place in the female 90 kilograms division. Johal defeated Enver Creek Secondary School’s Anmol Sahota 6-2 in the first place match.

It’s a great start to 2023 for Johal, who was nominated for the Sport BC female high school athlete of the year in January. In 2022 she also won gold at the B.C. School Sports Provincial Wrestling Championship and took home gold at both the U17 Pan Am Championships and the Canada Summer Games.

RELATED: Pair of Robert Bateman students nominated for Sport BC award

Rick Hansen Secondary’s Gurshar Johal captured gold in the male 51 kg division. Johal won by fall over Nechako Valley Secondary School’s Jared Wiebe at 4:18.

W.J. Mouat Secondary’s Omrao Dhadda won the male 70 kg division after defeating Queen Elizabeth Secondary’s Prithvi Mann 11-1 (technical fall).

Mouat also got gold medals from Tejvir Dhinsa (male, 84 kg) and Jagroop Dhinsa (male, 110 kg). T. Dhinsa defeated Tamanawis Secondary’s Justin Lalli 10-0 (technical fall), while J. Dhinsa beat DW Poppy Secondary School’s Jack McEwen by fall at 1:56.

Mouat earned silver medals from Paradise Johnson (female, 110 kg) and Kassady Amyot (male, 170 kg) and a bronze for Michaeljeet Grewal (male, 90 kg).

Eugene Reimer Middle School’s Gurshaan Kaler took home bronze in the male 54 kg division.

Mouat as a team finished second with a total of 71 points and only trailed Tamanawis (94). Hansen was 25th with 17 points and Bateman was tied for 26th with 16 points.

For full results from the event, visit trackwrestling.com.

RELATED: Abbotsford wrestlers excel at pair of local meets

