Abbotsford Police Department raises $32,000 for ALS support at annual golf tournament

The Abbotsford Police Department recently helped raise $32,000 to help support patients in the battle with ALS.

The APD voluntarily organize the annual John Goyer Memorial ALS Charity Golf Tournament, which took place this year at the Chilliwack Golf and Country Club on July 18, 2022.

“We are extremely grateful for the ongoing support of the Abbotsford Police, the Abbotsford Police Member’s Benevolent Fund, presenting sponsor Flaman Fitness and all sponsors of the tournament,” stated Wendy Toyer, the executive director of the ALS Society of BC. “The proceeds from the tournament support patient service programs provided by the ALS Society of BC. Since the inception of the tournament, after John’s passing in 2006, $194,426 has been raised.”

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease or ALS) is a disease that gradually paralyzes people because the brain is no longer able to communicate with the muscles of the body that we are typically able to move at will. Over time, as the muscles of the body break down someone living with ALS will lose the ability to walk, talk eat, swallow, and eventually breathe. ALS can happen to anyone at any time and is not contagious. There are no effective treatments for ALS and no cure, yet.

Goyer joined the APD on April 9, 1998, but was then injured in September 2001 while investigating a domestic assault. The suspect became enraged and violently resisted being arrested by Goyer and his partner. A struggle ensued, and Goyer suffered injuries to his head, neck and back.

Goyer was unable to return to work, and in December of that year he was diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), which his doctor determined was triggered by the injuries he sustained in the arrest.

Goyer died from the illness on April 19, 2006 at the age of 40.

