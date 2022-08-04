Abbotsford Pilots sign pair of players

The Abbotsford Pilots have signed a pair of players for the 2022-23 season.

The Abbotsford Pilots have announced the signings of two players for the 2022-23 season.

The Pacific Junior Hockey League club has inked deals with forwards Braxton Hooper and Cooper Crowe.

Crowe was the first player signed by the team this off-season following the Pilots spring camp at MSA Arena. Last season he played in the Ridge Meadows Minor Hockey system.

A posting by the Pilots states that the coaching staff feels he has a lot of potential and possesses a high skill level and growth factor.

Hooper is a Moose Jaw, Sask. product and played in that town’s minor hockey system last season. Former Abbotsford resident Mike Russell, who is a scout for the Pilots, coached Hooper last season.

Pilots head coach Mark Goble stated that he is pleased to have Hooper on his team.

“Braxton plays a physical game, works hard and never quits,” he said. “The Pilots are very excited to see that Braxton has decided to commit to our program.”

Preseason games have not yet been scheduled for the Pilots, but some teams in the PJHL do have games set for later this month starting on Aug. 18. The Pilots open the regular season on Sept. 16 when the Aldergrove Kodiaks come to Abbotsford.

