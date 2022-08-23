The Abbotsford Pilots return to the ice on Sunday.

Abbotsford Pilots returning to the ice on Sunday

PJHL club opens exhibition schedule, home opener set for Sept. 16

The Abbotsford Pilots return to the ice on Sunday (Aug. 28) as Pacific Junior Hockey League action returns to local rinks.

The Pilots exhibition schedule sees the club head to Burnaby to battle the Grandview Steelers on Sunday and the exhibition run continues with a game against the Surrey Knights at the North Surrey Rec Centre on Sept. 8.

The team’s lone home exhibition game occurs on Sept. 9, when the Steelers come to the MSA Arena. Face-off is set for 7:30 p.m.

The Pilots regular season home opener is scheduled for Friday, Sept. 16 when the Aldergrove Kodiaks come to town. The team’s traditional Friday night time slot is once again in effect, with many of the Pilots home dates scheduled in that slot.

RELATED: Abbotsford Pilots sign pair of players

The final regular season home game is set for Feb. 10 when the Mission City Outlaws come to MSA Arena. The Pilots finish the season on Feb. 11 in Port Moody against the Panthers.

The Pilots are coming off a 2021-22 season that saw the team finish 8-34-1 and fail to qualify for the postseason.

In other Pilots news, the team announced the signing of forward Ben Boyko on Aug. 12. The 18-year-old Port Moody product played 11 games for the Steelers and Panthers in 2021-22 and collected one point and 10 penalty minutes.

The Pilots also announced the acquisition of goalie Colton Day on Aug. 5. The 18-year-old Kamloops product played seven games for the Kootenay International Junior Hockey League’s Golden Rockets in 2021-22 and posted a record of 1-6 with a save percentage of .863 and goals against average of 5.77.

For more on the team, visit abbotsfordpilots.com.

RELATED: Abbotsford Pilots announce new coaching staff

abbotsfordhockeyJunior B Hockeyjunior hockey

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in you inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
UFV Cascades women’s soccer opening season on Friday

Just Posted

Kamaljit Sandhu of Abbotsford was killed on July 28. Her husband, Inderjit Sandhu, has been charged with first-degree murder in her death and will be in court in October to fix a date for trial.
Abbotsford man charged with murder of estranged wife back in court in October

A Fraser Valley man faces charges in connection with a stolen truck incident in Vernon. (file photo)
Abbotsford man arrested after fleeing Vernon police

The Abbotsford Pilots return to the ice on Sunday.
Abbotsford Pilots returning to the ice on Sunday

This still image provided by SpaceX shows a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lifting off from Cape Canaveral, Fla., Space Force Station on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021. SpaceX has had a busy month and is launching several more satellites into orbit this August.(SpaceX via AP)
VIDEO: Starlink satellite train wows stargazers across Abbotsford and beyond

Pop-up banner image