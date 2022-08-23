Abbotsford Pilots returning to the ice on Sunday

The Abbotsford Pilots return to the ice on Sunday (Aug. 28) as Pacific Junior Hockey League action returns to local rinks.

The Pilots exhibition schedule sees the club head to Burnaby to battle the Grandview Steelers on Sunday and the exhibition run continues with a game against the Surrey Knights at the North Surrey Rec Centre on Sept. 8.

The team’s lone home exhibition game occurs on Sept. 9, when the Steelers come to the MSA Arena. Face-off is set for 7:30 p.m.

The Pilots regular season home opener is scheduled for Friday, Sept. 16 when the Aldergrove Kodiaks come to town. The team’s traditional Friday night time slot is once again in effect, with many of the Pilots home dates scheduled in that slot.

The final regular season home game is set for Feb. 10 when the Mission City Outlaws come to MSA Arena. The Pilots finish the season on Feb. 11 in Port Moody against the Panthers.

The Pilots are coming off a 2021-22 season that saw the team finish 8-34-1 and fail to qualify for the postseason.

In other Pilots news, the team announced the signing of forward Ben Boyko on Aug. 12. The 18-year-old Port Moody product played 11 games for the Steelers and Panthers in 2021-22 and collected one point and 10 penalty minutes.

The Pilots also announced the acquisition of goalie Colton Day on Aug. 5. The 18-year-old Kamloops product played seven games for the Kootenay International Junior Hockey League’s Golden Rockets in 2021-22 and posted a record of 1-6 with a save percentage of .863 and goals against average of 5.77.

For more on the team, visit abbotsfordpilots.com.

