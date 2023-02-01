Abbotsford Pilots finish month of January at 2-9

The Abbotsford Pilots completed a month in which they achieved their longest winning streak of the 2022-23 Pacific Junior Hockey League season – unfortunately it was only two games.

The Pilots won back-to-back games on the road with a 7-3 win over the Aldergrove Kodiaks on Jan. 8 and then beat the Mission City Outlaws 4-3. In between the streak was nine losses.

The club wrapped up the month on Tuesday (Jan. 31) with a 4-3 loss to the Grandview Steelers on home ice.

There are just two home games remaining this season, as the club hosts the Port Moody Panthers on Friday (Feb. 3) and then close out their MSA Arena schedule on Feb. 10 vs. Mission. The Pilots season ends on Feb. 11 in Port Moody.

Abbotsford is mired in a challenging season that has seen the team compile a record of 6-37-0-1. They will not be competing in the PJHL playoffs. This season’s record ranks as the fewest amount of wins in team history.

For more on the team, visit abbotsfordpilots.com.

abbotsfordhockeyJunior B Hockey