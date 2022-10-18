The Abbotsford Pilots have struggled defensively early into the PJHL season.

The Abbotsford Pilots have struggled defensively early into the PJHL season.

Abbotsford Pilots allow 10 goals in back-to-back games

Pilots lose 10-0 to Delta, fall 10-2 to Chilliwack as team struggles early in PJHL season

The Abbotsford Pilots achieved something over the weekend that has never occurred since the team arrived in Abbotsford in 1988 – allowing 10 goals in back-to-back games.

The Pacific Junior Hockey League team lost 10-0 on home ice to the Delta Ice Hawks on Friday (Oct. 14) and followed that up with a 10-2 loss to the Chilliwack Jets at the Sardis Sports Complex on Sunday (Oct. 16).

The Ice Hawks exploded for five goals in the first period to cruise to the win. They also out shot Abbotsford 52-23.

The Pilots also allowed five goals in the first period to the Jets in a penalty-filled game that saw the teams combine for 122 penalty minutes. The problem was that the Jets capitalized with the man advantage (four for seven), while the Pilots went zero for seven.

Abbotsford got goals from Mason Brown and Callum Lind in the loss. The Pilots were out shot 30-26 by Chilliwack.

The team’s record now sits at 3-7 and they are in seventh place in the PJHL’s Harold Brittain conference. Abbotsford has a busy upcoming weekend on home ice at the MSA Arena, as the Pilots welcome the Port Moody Panthers on Friday (Oct. 21) and the Richmond Sockeyes on Saturday (Oct. 22). Both games face-off at 7:30 p.m.

abbotsfordhockeyJunior B Hockeyjunior hockey

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in you inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Abbotsford Canucks sign defenceman Dylan MacPherson

Just Posted

The Abbotsford Pilots have struggled defensively early into the PJHL season.
Abbotsford Pilots allow 10 goals in back-to-back games

Former Abbotsford vice-principal Mike Haire has been given a lifetime teaching ban after previously being sentenced for two child porn offences. (Abbotsford Police Department)
Lifetime teaching ban issued to former Abbotsford vice-principal sentenced for child porn

Selected students at Chilliwack’s Imagine High will have the chance to apply Sharpie art to a 2015 Hyundai Elantra. (Imagine High poster photo)
Canvas on wheels for artists at Chilliwack’s Imagine High

The Abbotsford Canucks have signed defenceman Dylan MacPherson to a one-year contract. (Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins photo)
Abbotsford Canucks sign defenceman Dylan MacPherson