Abbotsford Pilots allow 10 goals in back-to-back games

The Abbotsford Pilots achieved something over the weekend that has never occurred since the team arrived in Abbotsford in 1988 – allowing 10 goals in back-to-back games.

The Pacific Junior Hockey League team lost 10-0 on home ice to the Delta Ice Hawks on Friday (Oct. 14) and followed that up with a 10-2 loss to the Chilliwack Jets at the Sardis Sports Complex on Sunday (Oct. 16).

The Ice Hawks exploded for five goals in the first period to cruise to the win. They also out shot Abbotsford 52-23.

The Pilots also allowed five goals in the first period to the Jets in a penalty-filled game that saw the teams combine for 122 penalty minutes. The problem was that the Jets capitalized with the man advantage (four for seven), while the Pilots went zero for seven.

Abbotsford got goals from Mason Brown and Callum Lind in the loss. The Pilots were out shot 30-26 by Chilliwack.

The team’s record now sits at 3-7 and they are in seventh place in the PJHL’s Harold Brittain conference. Abbotsford has a busy upcoming weekend on home ice at the MSA Arena, as the Pilots welcome the Port Moody Panthers on Friday (Oct. 21) and the Richmond Sockeyes on Saturday (Oct. 22). Both games face-off at 7:30 p.m.

abbotsfordhockeyJunior B Hockeyjunior hockey