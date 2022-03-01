Abbotsford Panthers basketball squad win 4A tournament, heading to provincials

The Abbotsford Panthers and Walnut Grove played the final for the 2022 4A Eastern Valley Zone Tournament at the Langley Events Centre on Feb. 27. (Gary Ahuja image)

The Abbotsford Panthers are heading to the provincials after winning the Eastern Valley Zones.

The final games for the 2022 4A Eastern Valley Zone Basketball Tournament were played out at Langley Events Centre on Feb. 27, and in the end it was the Walnut Grove Gators and the Panthers left on the court. The Panthers took the game by just 10 points, 96-86. The two teams earned their way to the 4A Provincial Tournament, being played March 9-12 at the Langley Events Centre.

W.J. Mouat and Yale secondary also played in the tournament. W.J. Mouat fought their way through the early games of the tournament, besting Chilliwack senior on Feb. 16, R.E. Mountain on Feb. 17, and Mission on Feb. 22.

But they lost Game 6 to the Panthers, 75-60.

Yale played one game, Game 7, losing to Walnut Grove 98-77.

All stars of the tournament were Jahvon Maksymiw from Abbotsford, Nylan Roberts from Yale, and Armaan Sandhu from WJ Mouat. Kevin Kao and Dylan Senft from Walnut Grove were also named, and Dilveer Randhawa from Abbotsford was named tournament MVP.

