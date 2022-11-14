Abbotsford’s Valley Lacrosse and Mission Mud Dawgs are hosting a fundraiser at an upcoming Abbotsford Canucks home game.

Abbotsford, Mission lacrosse groups partner with Abbotsford Canucks for ‘Lacrosse Appreciation Night’

Fundraiser for both association set to occur on Dec. 10 game at Abbotsford Centre

Abbotsford’s Valley Attack and the Mission Mud Dawgs lacrosse groups, along with the Abbotsford Canucks, are hosting a ‘Lacrosse Appreciation Night’ at the Abbotsford Centre next month.

The event will occur at the Canucks game on Saturday, Dec. 10 against the Manitoba Moose and is a fundraiser for both local associations.

Those who buy tickets through either Valley Attack or the Mud Dawgs will get the opportunity to participate in several unique experiences such as the high-five tunnel, bench warmers, flag bearers and more.

“This will be a fundraiser for both associations as we do rebuilding after COVID,” stated Karen Cameron, the president of Valley Attack Lacrosse.

Valley Attack made headlines this summer after availability of their former home at the Abbotsford Senior Secondary School was removed due to lingering issues related to turf field usage between the City of Abbotsford and the Abbotsford School District.

RELATED: Abbotsford’s Valley Attack field lacrosse finds new home after turf turmoil

Valley Attack has now moved to the fields at MRC and have partnered with Mission on other teams and fields.

Tickets for the game start at $30. Abbotsford residents can contact Cameron at valleylaxpres@gmail.com, those in Mission can contact Ryan Smith at mmlcequipment@gmail.com.

Abbotsford, Mission lacrosse groups partner with Abbotsford Canucks for 'Lacrosse Appreciation Night'
