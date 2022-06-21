Abbotsford Mission Boxing Club athletes (left to right) Demetrius Cockburn, Avery Campbell and Ryker McConaghy enter the boxing ring for the first time on Saturday (June 25).

Abbotsford-Mission boxers ready for Tournament of Champions

Several local boxers preparing to hit the ring on Saturday at Clarion Hotel and Conference Centre

The Tournament of Champions boxing event returns to Abbotsford on Saturday (June 25) inside the Clarion Hotel and Conference Centre.

Doors open at 6 p.m. and bell time is set for 7 p.m.

There are a total of 11 bouts scheduled and it features talent from 11 clubs from all across British Columbia.

This is the first event in Abbotsford for the Abbotsford-Mission Boxing Club for several years, but the AMBC did host an event in Mission on Feb. 11.

AMBC athletes competing in the event include: Saul Aspinall (14, 125 lbs), Demetrius Cockburn (nine, 80 lbs), Ryker McConaghy (eight, 70 lbs), Avery Campbell (105 lbs), Corey Vallee (23, 156 lbs) and James Sturgeon (25, 178 lbs).

For more on the club, visit missionboxing.com/abbotsford-boxing.

