Nicola Knudsen performs at the JKA-SKD Western Canada Karate Championships in Chilliwack on Nov. 5. (Submitted)

Abbotsford karate athletes win 34 medals at event in Chilliwack

Abbotsford Shotokan Karate Dojo wins big at JKA-SKD Western Canada Karate Championships

The Abbotsford Shotokan Karate Dojo had a memorable day at the JKA-SKD Western Canada Karate Championships in Chilliwack on Nov. 5, taking home an impressive 34 medals.

A total of 19 local competitors attended the event, which was the first for the ASKD since the COVID-19 pandemic put a stop to local competitions.

“Everyone did very well, and I feel very proud of how our students competed and the sportsmanship they displayed,” stated Sensei Sidhu.

The following members earned medals at the event:

  • Satomi Knudsen – gold in team kata (choreographed techniques)
  • Bernie Nixon – bronze in team kata
  • Akari Knudsen – gold in team kata and bronze in kata
  • Nicola Knudsen – gold in team kata and silver in kata
  • Aubree Quinlan-Marshall – gold in kata and silver in kumite (sparring)
  • Makenna Marples – gold in kata and gold in kumite
  • Zuzana Landis – silver in kata, silver in kumite and bronze in team kata
  • Connor Maclnnes – silver in kata and silver in team kata
  • Josh Carr – bronze in kata and silver in kumite
  • Maximos Landis – bronze in kata, silver in kumite and silver in team kata
  • Avreen Chandi – gold in kata, silver in kumite and bronze in team kata
  • Seerat Dhaliwal – bronze in kata and bronze in team kata
  • Angelise Bruns – bronze in kata
  • Auriana Landis – bronze in kata
  • Ariana Landis won silver in kumite
  • Christian Russell won silver in kumite and silver in team kata
  • Jon Landis won bronze in team kata, bronze in kata and gold in kumite
  • Mannat Dhaliwal won bronze in team kata

For more information on the club, visit abbotsfordkarate.com.

