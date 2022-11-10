Abbotsford karate athletes win 34 medals at event in Chilliwack

The Abbotsford Shotokan Karate Dojo had a memorable day at the JKA-SKD Western Canada Karate Championships in Chilliwack on Nov. 5, taking home an impressive 34 medals.
A total of 19 local competitors attended the event, which was the first for the ASKD since the COVID-19 pandemic put a stop to local competitions.
“Everyone did very well, and I feel very proud of how our students competed and the sportsmanship they displayed,” stated Sensei Sidhu.
The following members earned medals at the event:
- Satomi Knudsen – gold in team kata (choreographed techniques)
- Bernie Nixon – bronze in team kata
- Akari Knudsen – gold in team kata and bronze in kata
- Nicola Knudsen – gold in team kata and silver in kata
- Aubree Quinlan-Marshall – gold in kata and silver in kumite (sparring)
- Makenna Marples – gold in kata and gold in kumite
- Zuzana Landis – silver in kata, silver in kumite and bronze in team kata
- Connor Maclnnes – silver in kata and silver in team kata
- Josh Carr – bronze in kata and silver in kumite
- Maximos Landis – bronze in kata, silver in kumite and silver in team kata
- Avreen Chandi – gold in kata, silver in kumite and bronze in team kata
- Seerat Dhaliwal – bronze in kata and bronze in team kata
- Angelise Bruns – bronze in kata
- Auriana Landis – bronze in kata
- Ariana Landis won silver in kumite
- Christian Russell won silver in kumite and silver in team kata
- Jon Landis won bronze in team kata, bronze in kata and gold in kumite
- Mannat Dhaliwal won bronze in team kata
For more information on the club, visit abbotsfordkarate.com.