Abbotsford karate athletes win 34 medals at event in Chilliwack

Nicola Knudsen performs at the JKA-SKD Western Canada Karate Championships in Chilliwack on Nov. 5. (Submitted)

The Abbotsford Shotokan Karate Dojo had a memorable day at the JKA-SKD Western Canada Karate Championships in Chilliwack on Nov. 5, taking home an impressive 34 medals.

A total of 19 local competitors attended the event, which was the first for the ASKD since the COVID-19 pandemic put a stop to local competitions.

“Everyone did very well, and I feel very proud of how our students competed and the sportsmanship they displayed,” stated Sensei Sidhu.

The following members earned medals at the event:

Satomi Knudsen – gold in team kata (choreographed techniques)

Bernie Nixon – bronze in team kata

Akari Knudsen – gold in team kata and bronze in kata

Nicola Knudsen – gold in team kata and silver in kata

Aubree Quinlan-Marshall – gold in kata and silver in kumite (sparring)

Makenna Marples – gold in kata and gold in kumite

Zuzana Landis – silver in kata, silver in kumite and bronze in team kata

Connor Maclnnes – silver in kata and silver in team kata

Josh Carr – bronze in kata and silver in kumite

Maximos Landis – bronze in kata, silver in kumite and silver in team kata

Avreen Chandi – gold in kata, silver in kumite and bronze in team kata

Seerat Dhaliwal – bronze in kata and bronze in team kata

Angelise Bruns – bronze in kata

Auriana Landis – bronze in kata

Ariana Landis won silver in kumite

Christian Russell won silver in kumite and silver in team kata

Jon Landis won bronze in team kata, bronze in kata and gold in kumite

Mannat Dhaliwal won bronze in team kata

For more information on the club, visit abbotsfordkarate.com.

